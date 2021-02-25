Israel rolls out vaccine certification app

COVID-19: Israelis get a paper certificate and can also prove their status via the Green Pass vaccine app

Israeli citizens who have received two doses of Covid-19 vaccine or recovered from the illness can now prove their status using a government-issued Green Pass vaccine certification app on their mobile devices.

The app uses a QR code to display a user’s inoculation status and personal information, and is being trialled as “an entry permit to places or facilities for recovered coronavirus patients and vaccinated people,” the Israeli Ministry of Health explains.

The Green Pass is being introduced as the Israeli government begins to allow shops and shopping malls, libraries, museums and other locations to reopen. Green Pass holders are also expected to be able to access gyms, hotels, restaurants, cinemas, swimming pools and synagogues as they also reopen after lockdown.

“Tens of thousands of people have already received their Green Pass in addition to their vaccination or recovery certificates,” the Ministry of Health says. But it admits that its “issuance service is under great strain” owing to the number of applications it is dealing with.

It has yet to be confirmed whether the Green Pass will also be valid as proof of vaccination for international travel.

