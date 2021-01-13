UK to trial digital Covid-19 immunity and vaccination passports

COVID-19 PASSPORT: The free app will enable users to prove their vaccination and test status

UK residents are to take part in a pilot of a digital immunity and vaccination passport that enables them to use their mobile phone to disclose their Covid-19 test results or vaccination status without revealing their identity.

Participants in the trial will be issued with a free app, allowing them to prove that they have received one or both doses of the Covid-19 vaccines currently being used in the UK or that their test result is negative.

The passport “can be plugged into the NHS’s existing infrastructure” and “will help business and employees return to work, and enable families and friends to reconnect, more quickly and more responsibly than would otherwise be possible,” say iProov and Mvine, the biometric and identity technology providers behind the solution.

“Our Genuine Presence Assurance technology secures the link between the citizen and Mvine’s test status solution in this project, which we think can make an important contribution to forming the national response to the Covid-19 crisis,” iProov CEO Andrew Bud adds.

The digital passport will undergo two trials in the UK’s National Health Service (NHS) before the end of March, with the aim of “giving directors of public health across the country the confidence to deploy the passport at scale”.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources