Emirates NBD leverages NFC to verify the identity of new account holders

Customers of Emirates NBD in the Middle East, North Africa and Turkey are the first in the region to be able to verify their identity documents when they open a new account using an NFC-powered solution on the bank’s mobile banking app.

“The bank’s TruID solution uses NFC technology to read information from embedded chips in the documents and seamlessly extract data to autofill a digital account application,” NBD says.

“The customer is then prompted to take a selfie within the app to complete the process.”

“Apple users can have their biometric passports read using the NFC technology, while Android users can avail electronic readings of both Emirates ID and their biometric passports,” the bank adds.

NBD’s TruID solution uses document recognition and biometric technology developed with Netherlands-based machine learning specialist VisionLabs and Russia-based ID scanning software provider Smart Engines.

