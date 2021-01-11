Mastercard pilots cloud POS solution for contactless payments acceptance on NFC smartphones

PAYMENTS ACCEPTANCE: Mastercard is building on the success of Tap on Phone with the addition of a cloud-based solution

Mastercard is piloting a cloud-based version of its Tap on Phone payments acceptance solution, enabling merchants of all sizes to accept cloud-hosted contactless payments directly on their Android NFC smartphone or tablet.

“Cloud POS moves key parts of the acceptance software — the components that enable the processing of contactless transactions and certain security functions — from the individual smartphone to the cloud, offering robust security, reducing development and maintenance costs, and creating scalable distribution channels by allowing immediate connectivity to partners,” Mastercard says.

The new Cloud Tap on Phone solution is being piloted with California-based IT services provider Computer Engineering Group. Further pilots and commercial deployments will take place in other markets during 2021, the payments network adds.

Mastercard also states that it “will make its pre-certified Cloud POS software development kit (SDK) openly available, encouraging solution providers, fintechs, acquirers and processors to innovate and co-create new cloud-first products”.

Tap on Phone “democratises point-of-sale technology by turning an Android smartphone or tablet into an acceptance device, allowing businesses to accept contactless payments while minimising the need to invest in hardware terminals or extra features,” it adds.

Mastercard has introduced Tap on Phone in 16 markets to date, including Belarus, Canada, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Poland, Romania, Russia, Turkey and the UK.

