Dubai adds Nol transit cards to Huawei NFC smartphones

Travellers in Dubai can now use a Huawei NFC smartphone to pay for tickets on public transport

Public transport users in Dubai can now use a Huawei NFC smartphone to pay for tickets on metro, tram, waterbus and other transit services operated by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) using a digital version of the Nol transit card.

To use the service, passengers first download the RTA’s new Nol Pay app which also enables them to top up their digital card directly from their Huawei Wallet.

“The new RTA Nol Pay app works with Huawei Wallet to enable residents in the emirate to quickly pay for their public transport journeys — and any facility that uses Nol cards — from their Huawei smartphones,” RTA’s Mohammed Al Mudharreb says.

“Users can download the app directly from Huawei AppGallery on their smartphones, create their Huawei ID using Huawei Wallet app, and begin using this service immediately to top up their digital Nol cards and pay on-the-go through their phones.”

