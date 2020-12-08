Transport for NSW begins digital Opal transit card pilot

PILOT: Transport for NSW passengers are being invited to test drive the network’s Opal digital transit card

Passengers using Transport for NSW public transport services in Australia can now apply to take part in a year-long pilot to test a digital version of the Opal transit card that enables them to pay fares from a digital wallet on their mobile phone or smartwatch.

“Once you have registered for the trial and have been accepted to take part, simply add the Opal digital card to the digital wallet on your mobile device, then tap on and tap off with your smartphone at Opal readers to pay for public transport fares,” Transport for NSW says.

“The digital card has the same fare and travel benefits of an Adult Opal card and can be used on all public transport within the Opal network,” the transport authority adds.

“The Opal digital card is currently available on Apple and Samsung devices, with Google wallets to be added shortly.”

A short video shows how passengers can register for the pilot:

Transport for NSW announced plans to pilot the new digital card in January 2020, three months after it completed the rollout of open-loop ticketing across the Opal network.

