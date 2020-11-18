TfL to integrate Oyster and contactless fare payment systems

STREAMLINE: TfL plans to integrate its Oyster and contactless payments back office systems

Transport for London (TfL) is planning to integrate the back office systems for its Oyster transit card and contactless fare payment services as well as replace validation readers across its entire transport network from 2025.

“TfL is considering possible approaches to the procurement of a new revenue collection system contract,” the network reveals in a prior information notice.

“During the life of the future contract, we anticipate that there will be the following changes within the revenue collection system: old pneumatic powered gates, mainly found in Central London, will be replaced; replacement of validation readers; migration of Oyster on to the same technology platform as contactless payments, allowing the legacy back office system to be retired; replacement of the revenue inspection device,” TfL explains.

The notice also reveals that the current TfL revenue collection system “collects in excess of £5bn (US$6.65bn) of revenue per annum (pre-Covid 19)”, and that it supports “transactions generated from over 16m journeys per day, 0.5m retail sales per day and in the last year 12m Oyster and 35m contactless payment card were used to make journeys”.

“In particular, we are interested in engaging with suppliers that may be able to add value/innovation and who feel they have the capability within these fields and/or who could partner with other organisations,” the notice says.

“TfL is open to explore different procurement packages as there may be an opportunity to disaggregate elements of the contract.”

The transport network’s revenue collection system is managed by US firm Cubic Transportation Systems under a contract due to end in 2025.

TfL is accepting expressions of interest in tendering for the new contract until 4 December.

