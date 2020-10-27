University of Tennessee reports on NFC campus ID adoption

MOBILE VOLCARD: Students can store their NFC campus ID cards on their iPhone or Apple Watch

Students and staff at the University of Tennessee in are now using mobile campus ID cards stored on their iPhone or Apple Watch to gain access to buildings and make on- and off-campus payments an average of 46,000 times a day, more than double the average six months ago.

The Knoxville-based university launched the service in October 2019 and has now provisioned more than 18,500 unique Apple devices with its Mobile VolCard.

In all, these cards have been used to complete nearly 4.6m contactless transactions. A Mobile VolCard for Android users will be available “soon”.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources