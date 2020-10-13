Razer pilots prepaid card that lights up when used for contactless payments

PREMIUM: Razer Pay is beta testing a prepaid card that lights up when customers use contactless

Users of Razer Pay, a digital wallet operated by gaming lifestyle brand Razer in Singapore, are taking part in the beta test of a premium prepaid card that lights up whenever a contactless payment is made.

The Visa-supported Razer Card has been launched by Razer’s fintech arm with the aim of expanding “digital payments access to youth and millennials”. It is also available as a standard physical and digital card.

“Users can sign up and use the virtual card at no subscription, with the option to upgrade to a standard or premium physical card,” Razer says.

“All card users will enjoy year-long cashback features with no capped limit, a gamified rewards system in-app, and can make payments at over 61m merchant locations globally where Visa is accepted.”

Razer Card’s in-app rewards system is “unlike traditional loyalty programmes”, the company adds, because “users go through a personalised experience to track, score and redeem rewards based on tasks and everyday transactions”.

More than 1,300 Razer Pay users are taking part in the beta test which runs until the end of December.

