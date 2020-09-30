PSCU reports 70% increase in US mobile debit card transactions

The weekly volume of mobile wallet debit card transactions in the USA has increased by 70.3% compared with this time last year, while weekly mobile wallet credit card transactions have grown by 50.4% over the same period, according to the PSCU’s latest Tracking Transaction Trends report.

“Mobile wallet (ie ‘Pays’) transactions and purchases for both credit and debit cards had positive results,” says the PSCU. “Debit mobile wallet purchases finished week 38 up 70.3% year over year, slightly lower than the four-week average of +71.3%.

“Credit mobile wallet purchases were up 50.4% year over year, higher than the four-week average of +43.1%.”

The credit union service organisation’s report compares transaction figures from week 38 with those from the equivalent week in 2019 and is based on figures for six mobile wallets supported by PSCU’s credit union members: Apple Pay, Fitbit Pay, Garmin Pay, Google Pay, LG Pay and Samsung Pay.