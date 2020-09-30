First Bus enables Apple Pay Express Mode for contactless ticketing

CASHLESS: First Bus has introduced Apple Pay Express Mode on all its buses to make payment easier

Apple Pay users travelling on First Bus services in the UK can now pay for their fares with a tap of their iPhone or Apple Watch without having to authenticate their payment with Face ID or Touch ID.

The transport company is the first in the UK outside London to enable Express Mode for Apple Pay on its entire fleet of buses, allowing passengers to buy a ticket without waking or unlocking their device, opening an app or removing a mask to use Face ID.

“During these unprecedented times, we wanted to offer our customers another cashless way to pay for their bus travel and to make life as easy as possible in the era of mask wearing,” says First Bus commercial director Simon Pearson.

“A lot of our customers are already using cashless methods to access our services and this is another innovative method to avoid using cash that makes it quick and easy to pay for your bus travel.”