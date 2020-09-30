Google Pay adds bill splitting, movie bookings and scratchcard rewards in Singapore

SPLIT A BILL: Google has added a number of features for Singapore users such as expenses sharing

Google Pay users in Singapore can now divide bill payments between groups of family and friends, book cinema tickets and receive rewards via virtual scratchcards.

“Singapore is the first country where Google Pay users can form groups to organise and manage payments, as well as divide bills and other joint expenses within the app,” Google says in a blog post.

“Now that restaurants have resumed dine-in services, we suspect the new Split a Bill feature will be particularly useful for requesting and receiving payments after a meal with friends.”

Users can also book tickets at more than 170 cinemas across Singapore through Google Pay and earn cashback rewards on qualifying transactions via the virtual scratchcard feature.

Support for PayNow real-time payments has also been extended to customers of DBS Paylah and Standard Chartered Bank. Google added support for customers of OCBC Bank earlier this year.