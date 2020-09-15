The first NFCW Expo showcase is now open

ONLINE FIRST: The NFCW Expo moves your trade show presence online

NFCW EXPO: The NFCW Expo takes the principles behind a traditional trade show booth and re-imagines them for an online-first world. Visit the sample showcase we have built for NFCW to see how the concept works and how your presence could look.

“The NFCW Expo is designed to make it possible to easily identify and connect with potential suppliers and partners from anywhere in the world, all year round — and for industry suppliers to continue reaching potential new customers even while trade shows are on hold,” says NFCW editor Sarah Clark.

Each NFCW Expo showcase includes:

Prominent display of your branding

Crisp, tailored messaging that lets potential customers quickly and easily understand who you are and what you offer

A ‘Meet the Innovators’ video interview with your key executives or a downloadable slide deck or product brochure

that enables NFCW’s 12,000+ members to easily share their contact details with you and request further information Monthly engagement reports that let you follow-up with NFCW Knowledge Centre members who download your materials

A mobile-first design that makes it easy for members to introduce themselves to you — all year round, 24/7/365

Doors open on 21 September, and we’ll be previewing more showcases every day this week. Visit NFCW’s showcase to see how it works and watch a presentation recorded by Sarah to find out more about participating in the NFCW Expo.