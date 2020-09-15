Dunkin’ to pilot checkout-free store in California

CONCEPT KIOSK: Mastercard’s Shop Anywhere self-service platform enables cashierless shopping

Customers of US coffee chain Dunkin’ in California will soon be able to walk into a store, pick up a coffee and pay for it from their mobile phone without having to pre-order, interact with staff, wait to pay at a checkout or scan goods at a kiosk.

The chain is to pilot the checkout-free contactless retail solution at one of its California outlets from October using Mastercard’s Shop Anywhere automated self-service platform, which uses computer vision technology developed by Accel Robotics to track customers’ purchases while they’re in store.

“Once consumers opt in to the platform via Dunkin’s app or a kiosk, they can use a QR code displayed on their phone to enter the test store, which will be outfitted with self-serve stations for coffee and doughnuts,” Nation’s Restaurant News reports.

“At that point, they can put their phone away, and pick up a coffee or baked items they want to take and walk out of the store,” Mastercard’s Stephane Wyper told the publication.

“There’s no checkout. There’s no need to scan a product. They can simply just leave the store.”

“Once the guest exits the store, they will get a notification that their digital receipt can be viewed on the app,” the publication adds.

Circle K convenience stores, hospitality provider Delaware North and fast food outlet White Castle are also planning to pilot checkout-free services using the Shop Anywhere platform in October, Mastercard says.