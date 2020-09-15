US truckers get mobile payment cards to cover on-the-road fleet expenses

FLEET EXPENSES: Truck drivers in the US can now use a one-time-use digital payments card on their phone

Trucking fleets in the US can now enable their drivers to make payments for on-demand expenses while they’re on the road by sending them a one-time-use digital payments card on their mobile phone.

Drivers can use the digital payments solution at more than 100,000 merchants across the country to make one-off payments for vehicle repairs, roadside assistance, vehicle parts, wholesale equipment, warehouse costs and other on-road expenses.

The Virtual Comchek solution has been developed by fleet management and payments processor Comdata, and is “the next stage in the digital evolution” of the paper-based Comchek system which has been used by drivers to make on-demand payments on behalf of their fleet for nearly 50 years.

“With Virtual Comchek, instead of using a paper Comchek ‘draft’ to facilitate payment, fleets will send an instant digital payment card that drivers can access on their mobile phone,” the company explains.

“Even though our paper Comchek product has been a staple of the industry for almost 50 years, we challenged ourselves to digitize the experience while bringing our customers lower operational costs, more security and convenience,” says Comdata’s Justin King.

“The Virtual Comchek was created to take those benefits a step further for our customers, giving both drivers and fleets greater control, visibility, and access to funds when it’s needed most.”