Saskatoon Transit to combine mobile ticketing with Mobility-as-a-Service

SMART MOVE: Saskatoon Transit is launching a mobile app that combines mobile ticketing with Mobility-as-a-Service

Public transport users in the Canadian city of Saskatoon will soon be able to plan their journeys, get real-time updates, pay their fares and connect their bus journeys to complementary door-to-destination transport options in a single app that combines mobile ticketing with Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS).

The new Saskatoon Transit mobile app will allow passengers to pay for their journeys from a single mobility account by tapping their mobile phone or smartcard on an onboard validator.

They will also be able to combine bus travel with options such as ride- and bike-sharing through its integration with MaaS app Transit.

Passengers using the new service will be able to pre-purchase tickets and travel passes from their mobile phones, add money to their stored value account wallet or simply tap their mobile or Saskatoon Transit smartcard on the validator when boarding.

The service is being introduced using Masabi’s Justride Fare Payments-as-a-Service platform, which also gives Saskatoon Transit the option to support contactless EMV bank cards as well as mobile payments and its own smartcard.

“In today’s world, riders are keen to ensure that unnecessary interactions with cash, machines and infrastructure are kept to a minimum,” says Jim McDonald, director of Saskatoon Transit.

“As we bring our city’s transit network into the 21st century, we are excited to be deploying a world-leading mobile and account-based ticketing system that will best serve our customers, and allow us to grow and improve for years to come.”

The service is due to launch in early 2021.