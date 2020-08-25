Singtel adds rewards to Dash mobile wallet

Users of Singapore mobile network operator Singtel’s Dash mobile wallet can now earn reward points for each in-store and online payment and every overseas remittance they make using the service.

The Dash Rewards programme allows customers to redeem points and use them to pay for Singtel mobile services or exchange them for vouchers from more than 50 merchants across Singapore.

The Dash Rewards catalogue includes vouchers for convenience stores such as Giant, Cold Storage and 7-Eleven, transport providers such as Grab and Gojek, food delivery services GrabFood and FoodPanda, retailers including Sephora, Zalora and Adidas, as well as lifestyle and entertainment providers such as Steam and Razer.

“Dash Rewards is our way of thanking our customers for their loyalty, and offering an even more integrated experience that gives them more bang for their buck through useful, everyday rewards,” says Singtel’s Gilbert Chuah.

“As we continue to enhance Dash as an all-in-one mobile wallet, we will be rolling out even more reward options in the months ahead, giving customers more to enjoy.”

The programme has three tiers — Silver, Gold and Platinum — enabling users to earn points at a faster rate the further up they progress. As part of the launch, Dash is offering double reward points for all transactions before the end of December 2020.