BBVA to pilot contactless payments acceptance on standard Android NFC smartphones

Spanish banking group BBVA is to pilot a service which will enable merchants to accept contactless payments on their Android smartphones without the need of additional hardware.

The proof of concept pilot will integrate fintech company Rubean’s PhonePOS solution into the merchant apps of up to 2,000 of BBVA’s merchant clients in Spain, allowing them to turn their smartphone into a contactless POS terminal.

“With PhonePOS, Rubean offers a cost-effective way for smaller retailers and organisations to accept cashless payments easily,” the Munich-based fintech says.

“During proof of concept, BBVA’s merchant clients will no longer need additional hardware that they previously had to buy, rent or lease.”