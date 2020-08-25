Azerbaijan doubles contactless transactions limit

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has raised the limit for all contactless card transactions and contactless ATM withdrawals in the country from 50 manats (US$29.40) to 100 manats (US$58.80).

The increase has come in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, but also supports “the strategy of expanding the contactless card infrastructure in the country,” the bank says.

“26% of the payment cards in circulation (2.3m units) and 53% of POS terminals (295,000 units) now support contactless payments,” it adds.

• Find full and up-to-date details of worldwide contactless limit increases in NFCW’s table of contactless transaction limit changes.