ST adds NFC car key reader chip

PARTNER NEWS: ST has added a new NFC reader IC to its digital car key line that complies with the latest Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) specification and “delivers rapid car-key response and reliable connections over extended distances”.

“Digital keys let drivers conveniently lock and unlock their cars using their smartphones, and support added-value features including easy sharing and management of access privileges for other users such as friends or valets,” ST explains.

“They could also enable new vehicle ownership models, including car subscription services.

“The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) Digital Key Release 2.0, relaying on NFC, even offers the ability to use the key while the phone battery is so low that normal device operation is disabled.”

The ST25R3920 can be positioned in a vehicle’s door handle, B-pillar or centre console and is “ideal for space-constrained locations that severely limit the maximum antenna size,” ST says.

