ST adds NFC car key reader chip

PARTNER NEWS: ST has added a new NFC reader IC to its digital car key line that complies with the latest Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) specification and “delivers rapid car-key response and reliable connections over extended distances”.
“Digital keys let drivers conveniently lock and unlock their cars using their smartphones, and support added-value features including easy sharing and management of access privileges for other users such as friends or valets,” ST explains.
“They could also enable new vehicle ownership models, including car subscription services.
“The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) Digital Key Release 2.0, relaying on NFC, even offers the ability to use the key while the phone battery is so low that normal device operation is disabled.”
The ST25R3920 can be positioned in a vehicle’s door handle, B-pillar or centre console and is “ideal for space-constrained locations that severely limit the maximum antenna size,” ST says.
STMicroelectronics reveals next-generation NFC reader IC for digital car keys
- Compliant to the recently published Digital Key Release 2.0 specification by the Car Connectivity Consortium and certified by NFC Forum.
Geneva, Switzerland — 27 May 2020: STMicroelectronics has extended its portfolio of ST25R NFC reader ICs with a new addition to the successful digital car key line, the ST25R3920. The new device introduces enhanced features for stronger performance, including rapid key response and extended range.
Digital keys let drivers conveniently lock and unlock their cars using their smartphones, and support added-value features including easy sharing and management of access privileges for other users such as friends or valets. They could also enable new vehicle-ownership models, including car subscription services. The Car Connectivity Consortium (CCC) Digital Key Release 2.0, relaying on NFC, even offers the ability to use the key while the phone battery is so low that normal device operation is disabled.
Having pioneered NFC-access roll-out in cars over the past years and currently supplying well-known US, European, and Asian automotive brands, ST as a leader in digital car-key technology is now extending the state-of-the-art with the ST25R3920. Together with unique Dynamic Power Output (DPO) and Noise-Suppression Receiver (NSR) technologies, the new device increases RF output power and offers an enhanced input-circuit design for rapid car-key response and superior user convenience.
With DPO, the device operates at up to 1.6W continuous RF output power and 2.5W short-term input peak, to maintain reliable NFC connections over distance with a small antenna. ST’s NSR increases immunity to interference from noise sources and therefore simplifies electromagnetic immunity and eases certification. In addition, automatic antenna tuning compensates for changes in the RF environment to maintain the best possible connection to the user’s smartphone, and low-power key-signal detection with inductive wakeup minimises load on the battery when the key is not being used.
Ideal for space-constrained locations that severely limit the maximum antenna size, the ST25R3920 can be positioned in door handles, B-pillar, or centre console.
The ST25R3920 supports the CCC Digital Key Standardization Release 2.0, the architecture endorsed by the world’s leading carmakers, smartphone manufacturers, and electronics suppliers. A CCC member, ST plays a key role in setting NFC standards as a member of the NFC Forum board, various working groups, and ISO 14443 and ISO 15693 task forces.
The new chip is also certified by NFC Forum and can work as an NFC reader or NFC universal device. Compliance with NFC Forum standards for pairing applications, as well as EMVCo 3.0 standards, allows use as an in-car contactless-payment terminal for services such as electric-vehicle charging. In addition, a new and unique Qi wireless charging NFC-card protection algorithm enables safe wireless charging of portable devices.
The ST25R3920 is in production now. Please contact your local ST representative for pricing options and sample requests.
For more information please go to www.st.com/st25r3920