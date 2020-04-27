Kakao Pay and AlipayHK to become available at PayPay merchants from April 27, 2020 — PayPay — “Users of code payment services Kakao Pay and AlipayHK, in addition to Alipay, will be able to complete payments using QR codes provided by PayPay merchants anywhere in Japan as of the 27th of April.”
