Impact of Covid-19 on spending behaviour revealed as more Irish consumers using contactless and digital wallets — AIB — “Digital wallet (Apple Pay and Google Pay) spend now accounts for 37% of all in-store transactions by those who are under 25… Contactless using a debit card is the most popular choice of in-store payment method among all age cohorts, except those under 25 where it accounts for 28% of spend.”
- Mobile payment overtakes contactless cards for young Irish consumers
- PayPay to let Japanese merchants accept payments from Korean and Hong Kong mobile wallets
- European payments industry calls for extra six months to implement strong customer authentication
- Starbucks and McDonald’s to pilot central bank digital currency in China
- China’s central bank confirms plans for digital currency pilots