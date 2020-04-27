European payments industry calls for extra six months to implement strong customer authentication

Joint industry letter on SCA delay due to Covid-19 — European Payment Institutions Federation — “It is now clear that the Covid-19 crisis has significantly reduced the capacity available to progress SCA development and implementation… The signatories therefore call on the European Commission and the EBA to consider appropriate additional measures and coordination to assist in the smooth transition to SCA in all EU Member States equally. In the light of Covid-19, this should also include the possibility of an at least additional six months for the market to be fully SCA ready.”