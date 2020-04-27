Uralkali introduces mobile inspection system for process equipment — World Fertilizer Magazine — “The technology recognises electronic NFC (near field communication) tags on the production equipment and the inspection data is transmitted from smartphones to the database via WiFi… The technology was piloted at the Berezniki-4 plant in Russia’s Perm region, and the system is now being introduced across all of the company’s plants.”
- Uralkali rolls out NFC-based remote production monitoring system
- Kenya to use hybrid NFC/RFID stickers for national vehicle identity system
- Fitbit Charge 4 launches with NFC contactless payments
- ST to host NFC reader webinar
- RBC speeds up bank account opening with NFC passport reading