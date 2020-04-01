Fitbit Charge 4 launches with NFC contactless payments

The latest health and fitness tracker from Fitbit comes with contactless payments as standard.

The Fitbit Charge 4 includes Fitbit Pay, the company’s prepaid wallet that works with cards from nearly 500 issuers in 44 countries worldwide.

Previously, Charge buyers had to pay extra for a ‘special edition’ Charge 3 to get built-in NFC payment functionality.

“Load your credit and debit cards to your wallet in the Fitbit app, then use Charge 4 to tap and pay for purchases on the go — at transit stations, your favourite stores and more,” says the company.

The new device also offers GPS tracking, heart rate monitoring, Spotify compatibility and the usual raft of fitness and exercise tracking features.

The Charge 4 is available for pre-order now from US$149.95 (£121).

