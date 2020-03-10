NXP launches NFC digital car key solution

PARTNER NEWS: NXP has announced the availability of an automotive digital key solution that enables smartphones, key fobs and other mobile devices to “securely communicate, store, authenticate and share digital keys with vehicles.”

“The solution expands the convenience of car access by providing the secure basis required to enable new features like key sharing, multi-car access, and configurable driving rights,” NXP says.

“Built on NXP’s automotive qualified secure element and NFC chipsets, the solution follows the Car Connectivity Consortium’s Standardization Release 2, an architecture that is endorsed by the world’s leading carmakers, smartphone manufacturers and electronics suppliers.”

