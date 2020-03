Wells Fargo is running a promotion that lets selected cardholders receive a US$5 credit when they use their smartphone to make a cash withdrawal at one of the US bank’s contactless ATMs.

“In order to claim the $5 statement credit, simply go to a Wells Fargo ATM, tap with Apple Pay (or another digital wallet) using your iPhone or Apple Watch, enter your debit card PIN, and complete an ATM transaction or select an ATM service,” 9to5Mac explains.