Sberbank lets customers gift their loyalty points to friends and family

Russia’s Sberbank is launching an app for its Spasibo loyalty programme that will make it possible for customers to transfer their loyalty points to a friend or family member, either as a small gift or so they can “save up Spasibo points for a large purchase together”.

“The feature will be available via a completely new Spasibo by Sberbank platform, which will bring together the mobile app, website and all the loyalty program portals in one omnichannel interface,” Sberbank says.

“The points transfer service will be available via a new mobile app — ‘Thank You X’ — and on the updated website. Today these venues are being piloted, but they will be available for all program participants by early February.”

“You can transfer points easily by simply entering the Transfers section, inputting a recipient’s phone number and the amount of Spasibo points. The points will be credited instantly,” Sberbank explains.

“The only limit is a recipient can’t get over 50,000 points a month. A sender can transfer an unlimited number of reward points to different users a month from 1 to 50,000 per one transaction.

“The points you receive can be used like those earned any other way (card transactions, purchases at stores, points earned under the Spasibomania gamification etc). Recipients can use the points right after they get them.”

“The reward points transfer is a service our clients have been increasingly asking us to implement,” the bank’s Andrey Pisarev says.

“This is more than a convenient option; it’s a unique feature to save up Spasibo points for a large purchase together.”