Caltrain to introduce mobile ticketing app

By Sarah Clark • Updated nfcw.com

Caltrain launches new Caltrain mobile ticketing app — Caltrain — “On February 10, Caltrain will launch Caltrain Mobile, the rail agency’s official mobile ticketing application that allows riders to purchase and activate tickets from their smart phone devices… The app offers One-Way, Day Pass and Zone Upgrade digital tickets for adults and passengers who qualify for discounted fare.”

Explore: Caltrain

Learn more: , , ,

Territory:

Comments Got something to add or correct? Let us know!