Mutual Trust Bank has announced it is to be the first bank in Bangladesh to go live with Bangla QR, an interoperable QR payments system backed by the country’s central bank.

“Bangla QR will allow cardholders using Mastercard credit, debit and prepaid cards issued by MTB to carry out payments merely using a QR code generated by the MTB mobile banking application,” Dhaka Tribune reports.

“In due course, the interoperable solution will be accessed by other banks and payment networks as well.”