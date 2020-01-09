Dejamobile to host digital payments workshops at Paris Fintech Forum

PARTNER NEWS: NFCW readers are invited to join Dejamobile and speakers from Arion Bank, Crédit Agricole, GVS, Stocard, Tribe Payments and Valitor for two digital payments workshops taking place at the Paris Fintech Forum on the morning of 28 January 2020.

Session one focuses on how digital payments are transforming loyalty and gifting experiences and session two examines the role of digital payments as part of the new digital retail bank experience.

Speakers include:

Alex Reddish, chief commercial officer, Tribe Payments

Björn Goß, CEO, Stocard

Declan Byrne, group development director, GVS Group

Xavier Vaslin, innovation manager, Crédit Agricole Payment Services

Svandís Edda Ragnarsdóttir, product manager cards division, Arion Bank

Reynir Egilsson, head of issuing processing, Valitor

Houssem Assadi, chief executive officer, Dejamobile

Ahmad Saif, chief technology officer, Dejamobile

Lorcan Burke, chief growth officer, Dejamobile

Readers interested in attending the workshops can find out more about the sessions and register to attend here.