Istanbul travel card top-ups are fast, easy, and free with Garanti BBVA’s mobile app — BBVA — “To take advantage of this feature, customers simply need to register their card with the app. They can then add to the balance directly from their Garanti BBVA account, free of charge. Customers can also refill travel cards for friends and family.”
- Osaka Metro begins Japan’s first face recognition ticketing pilot
- Garanti lets customers use its mobile banking app to top up their transit card
- TransLink issues Compass Card key fobs
- Zhengzhou Metro rolls out face scanning across its subway network
- Octopus triples its stored value card limit