NXP updates Android NFC TagWriter app

PARTNER NEWS: Chipmaker NXP has updated NFC TagWriter, its Android app that can write and rewrite information such as contact data, web links, WiFi and Bluetooth connection details, as well as triggers for emails, calls, text messages, apps and more, into single or multiple NFC cards and tags.

Version 4.7, released today, allows users to password protect NTAG21x-based tags with a 32-bit password, extends the app’s ability to write to tags from a CSV file, and lets users define the NDEF file size when formatting DESFire cards.