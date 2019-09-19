Starbucks launches NFC payment pens in Japan

Starbucks has introduced a branded contactless payment pen that customers in Japan can load with funds and then use to make payments at any FeliCa-compatible POS terminal.

Starbucks Touch: The Pen uses ‘coffee brown’ ink, comes in a drip coffee machine-inspired design and costs ¥4,000 yen (US$37.02), including a pre-loaded credit balance of ¥1,000 (US$9.26).

The pen is just the latest in a line of NFC-enabled products that Starbucks has released, The Verge reports.

Other contactless payment products include a phone case, a flask and “a tiny NFC-equipped handbag called The Hug”.