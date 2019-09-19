NXP unveils NFC, UWB and secure element chipset

PARTNER NEWS: NXP has launched a new chipset that combines a secure element, NFC and ultra wideband communications to make it possible for consumers to conduct secure transactions while “leaving their mobile devices in their back pockets”.

The announcement follows the news that Apple has included an ultra wideband chip in its new iPhone 11 devices.

“The use cases that UWB enables is one of the most highly anticipated developments and NXP is the first out of the gate to bring seamless, interoperable experiences with an all-in-one solution for mobile devices,” says Rafael Sotomayor, NXP’s senior vice president of mobile.

Full details of the new SR100T chipset and the use cases that it will enable are available in the press release below: