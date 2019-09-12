PepsiCo unveils customer loyalty programme that delivers cashback rewards to PayPal and Venmo accounts

PepsiCo has launched a loyalty programme that lets customers use their mobile phone to scan a code printed on drink bottles and snack bags to earn 10% cashback each time they buy both a drink and a snack — and receive their rewards as an automatic credit to their PayPal or Venmo account each time their balance reaches US$2.

To take part, consumers need to create a PepCoin account and then link a PayPal or Venmo account to their PepCoin account.

They can then validate each purchase by scanning a 10-digit alphanumeric PepCoin code located on the underside of PepsiCo brand bottle caps and on the front of the company’s snack bags.

Rewards are then redeemed as an automatic transfer to the customer’s Venmo or PayPal account when their account balance reaches US$2.

“Members must buy a participating snack and drink and scan those products within 48 hours of each other to earn credit towards cashing out,” PepsiCo says.

As well as a standard 10% cashback on all qualifying purchases, “bonus offers may be given to members periodically,” the company adds.

“Customers can create their pair from nearly 70 different PepsiCo drinks and Frito-Lay snacks, including brands like Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Lipton, Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Ruffles, Fritos and SunChips,” PepsiCo says.

“There are over a thousand pairing options, from Doritos Spicy Sweet Chili with Mountain Dew to SunChips Harvest Cheddar with Aquafina.”