Public transportation users in the Turkish capital of Ankara can now upload an AnkaraKart transit pass to their NFC mobile phone and use it to make payments on bus, subway and light rail services.

To use the service, passengers download the new Mobil Cep application, developed by public transportation operator Ego, onto their NFC phone and use their bank card to transfer funds into their account.

They are then charged a flat fee of four Turkish lira (US$0.70) for each journey they make.