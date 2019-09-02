UK government to add support for iPhone NFC passport reading

The UK government is to introduce an iOS version of its NFC-based EU Exit: ID Document Check app in October, the Home Office has told The Register.

The iOS app will enable EU citizens living in the UK to use Apple’s forthcoming NFC passport reading functionality to register for settled status on their iPhone.

The service was introduced for Android devices owners in 2018 but has been unavailable to iPhone users until now.

The app enables EU citizens to apply for settled status without having to visit a registration centre in person or send their passport in a postal application. Instead, they can apply remotely by using the NFC functionality in their smartphone to read the security chip in their passport.