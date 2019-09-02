NFCW adds dedicated payments, transit ticketing and NFC technology hubs

NFC World is today rebranding as NFCW, moving to a new home at www.nfcw.com and switching on a new site design that lets readers easily access specialist news and knowledge on topics of particular interest, beginning with payments, transit ticketing and NFC technology.

Our new hubs each have their own publication name, their own home page within NFCW and their own editorial mission:

What’s New in Payments will provide card issuers, merchants, payments processors and technology suppliers with in-depth information on the emerging technologies revolutionizing the global payments market.

Transit Ticketing Today will provide public transportation operators with specialist insight into the latest ticketing trends, technologies and operating models around the world.

NFC World will continue to provide executives and technical specialists with news and educational resources on the latest developments in NFC, contactless and related short-range communication technologies.

Keeping up-to-date with the latest news from each hub, or from across NFCW, is easy. Each hub has its own email newsletter service that you can opt in or out of at any time and you can also choose to get a daily email with all the news we publish from across our site:

New subscribers can sign up for our email newsletter service and choose their preferences here.

Existing email newsletter subscribers and Knowledge Centre members can click on the ‘update my preferences’ link that appears at the bottom of every email we send to tailor the emails they receive to meet their particular needs.

“Each hub will provide timely, accurate and authoritative news reports and in-depth educational resources on the very latest trends and technologies in their market — all free of charge and accessible via a single email newsletter interface,” says Sarah Clark, editor of NFCW.

“Daily? Weekly? Only certain subjects? It’s your choice, and you will be able to change what you get from us or unsubscribe easily at any time.”