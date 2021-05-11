Visa switches on Apple Pay support in Japan

MOBILE WALLET: Japanese consumers can now add their Visa debit and credit cards to Apple Pay

Consumers in Japan can now add their Visa credit or debit cards to Apple Pay and use them to make in-store, in-app and online payments from their iPhone or Apple Watch.

The card network has switched on Apple Pay support in the country for customers with Visa cards issued by Aplus, Credit Saison, JACCS, Micard, Mitsui Sumitomo, NTT DoCoMo, Rakuten and SMBC Finance Service.

Visa cardholders can also now top up their Suica or Pasmo transportation cards within Apple Pay, the company explains.

“We are very pleased to be able to provide consumers and merchants with safe and secure digital payments and Visa touch payments using Visa’s token technology through the support of Apple Pay,” Visa CEO Stephen Carpin says.

“In response to the growing interest of consumers in ‘non-contact’ in the recent corona disaster, we hope that this support for Apple Pay will be the driving force for further promotion of cashlessness in Japan.”

Apple Pay launched in Japan without Visa support in October 2016.

