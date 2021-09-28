Market Pay acquires Dejamobile

PARIS, FRANCE, 28 September 2021: Market Pay, the European and omnichannel payment platform, today announces the acquisition of Dejamobile, a French fintech leader in mobile and connected equipment payment solutions. Dejamobile becomes a subsidiary of Market Pay

Dejamobile develops digital transaction software solutions targeting the payment, transport and retail industries. Its white-labelled solutions are marketed globally to merchants, banks, fintechs and merchant service providers. Certified according to market standards, Dejamobile solutions enable them to offer innovative and certified digital payment solutions based on the latest technologies (NFC, HCE, Token, QR Code).

Market Pay and Dejamobile have already successfully partnered pre-acquisition by developing PayWish, an innovative service for mobile purchasing experiences through a contactless payment application on Android smartphones and tablets.

This investment allows Market Pay to onboard integrate a leading, mobile transaction technology offering with substantial adoption potential, to further strengthen Market Pay’s international footprint in the payments industry.

Dejamobile’s market leading expertise in both digital and contactless payments complements the full range of in-store and e-commerce payment services already offered by Market Pay. The Dejamobile team, made up of developers and engineers, will support and strengthen Market Pay’s R&D teams.

This deal is the second acquisition for Market Pay this month, following the acquisition of the Acoustic Payment platform. These developments represent part of an ambitious growth plan for Market Pay following AnaCap’s acquisition of a majority stake in April 2021.

Houssem Assadi, CEO and co-founder of Dejamobile, commented: “Dejamobile’s founders and employees are excited to join Market Pay to build a leading fintech on an international scale. The range of innovative solutions developed by Dejamobile since 2012, as well as its ecosystem of customers and partners, provides Market Pay with new assets in its ambitious development project. The synergy created by the integration of Dejamobile within Market Pay will accelerate Market Pay’s rate of development and will benefit all our customers and partners.”

Frédéric Mazurier, CEO of Market Pay, commented: “Dejamobile is a strategic acquisition for Market Pay. It strengthens our technological expertise as well as our strategic positioning in our various markets while also accelerating the ability to expand Market Pay’s international footprint.

“The Dejamobile team, which has already developed innovative solutions partnering with us, will become core to Market Pay’s R&D processes on all mobile payment related activities. Following the Acoustic Payment investment, this additional acquisition further demonstrates our desire to rapidly grow the business and internationalise.”

About Market Pay

Market Pay is an international and omni-channel payment platform. In the payment industry, it is the only French fintech that controls the entire payment chain and comes from the retail world. Market Pay supports retailers and pure players (mid-market and international brands) in the deployment of end-to-end innovative and simplified payment solutions. Hiding the complexity of payment to unleash all of its business value, bringing the last innovation to smaller merchants and being the unique speaker for all payment issues are the three missions it takes on. Founded in 2016 with today 150 employees, Market Pay is now established in France, Belgium, Italy, Spain, Lithuania, Denmark and Brazil. In 2020, its platform handled 2.3bn transactions, 130,000 terminals and more than 5m cards issued for a total business volume of 29bn euros. Market Pay is managed by Frédéric Mazurier, CEO, and Isabelle Clairac, General Manager. For more information visit www.marketpay.eu

About Dejamobile

Dejamobile is a fintech company specialising in software solutions for secure mobile transactions. Dejamobile’s solutions enable payment issuers, fintechs and acquirers to easily and quickly deploy innovative digital payment services, based on the most advanced issuance and acceptance technologies (NFC, tokenization, HCE, Software POS, biometrics, software and hardware security, etc).

Founded in 2012, Dejamobile has around 40 employees and enjoys a strong international presence thanks to its customers and partners in 17 countries on 4 continents and representing more than 8m applications deployed worldwide. For more information visit www.dejamobile.com

About AnaCap Financial Partners

AnaCap is a leading specialist mid-market private equity investor, investing through complementary Financial Services Private Equity and Credit strategies. Since 2005 the firm has raised €5.2 billion in gross AUM and completed over 100 primary investments across 16 European jurisdictions and India. AnaCap operates out of 7 offices in London, Luxembourg, New Delhi, Mumbai, Milan, Madrid and Lisbon.

The name AnaCap defines the investment approach: ‘Analytics before Capital’. Investment decisions are founded on a disciplined, operational and data-driven investment approach with support from Minerva, the digital proprietary intelligence platform.

Leveraging the deep expertise as financial sector investors, owners and operators, AnaCap is an active investor and generates value in private equity through their intense operational engagement model and carefully calibrated M&A programmes. In credit, their active asset management approach focuses on using data intelligently to enhance recoveries and provide servicing solutions.