Google lets US drivers use Assistant to pay for fuel with their voice

ANDROID AUTO: US drivers will soon be able to use a voice command to pay for fuel via Google Assistant

Drivers refuelling at more than 32,500 fuel stations across the US will soon be able to make hands-free payments at the pump by issuing a voice command to Google Assistant.

“When it’s time to fill up at the gas station, you can now put away your credit card or cash and say, ‘Hey Google, pay for gas’, on Android Auto or from your Android phone. Select your pump number and complete contactless payment with Google Pay,” Google says.

At launch, the service will be available at Exxon and Mobil, Conoco, Phillips 66 and 76 fuel stations.

Google began piloting voice-based payments via Google Assistant for purchases “in a handful of categories” in May 2020.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and access free resources