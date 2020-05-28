Google pilots voice-based payments

Google is piloting a new service that lets Google Assistant users confirm payment for a purchase with just their voice.

“A new setting to allow Voice Match to confirm purchases made through the Google Assistant has been spotted in the Assistant’s Payments and Security settings pane,” Android Police reports.

“We’ve confirmed with Google that the new feature is part of an early but limited pilot that allows you to authorize purchases in a handful of categories with just your voice via the Assistant.”

“When you authorise payments with Voice Match, you can make purchases with your Google Assistant, like in-app purchases through Google Play,” Google explains on a support page for the new service.

“Important: What you can purchase with Voice Match might change depending on the good or service,” it adds.