ST opens up new markets with affordable NFC transceiver

AFFORDABLE: The ST25R3918 enables the addition of NFC tag reading and card emulation mode

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has introduced an NFC transceiver that lets consumer electronics and other device makers add NFC tag reading and card emulation mode capabilities to their products “at a highly competitive price”.

The ST25R3918 “enables use cases such as accessory identification for a wide range of applications including power tools and personal healthcare devices,” ST says.

“End customers can use their phones to interact easily with applications that utilise the ST25R3918, including using a simple tap to start apps on the phone.”

The new transceiver is part of the chip maker’s ST25 NFC Reader+Tag product line.

“Products that can benefit from ST’s Reader+Tag solution usually consist of a main unit and additional accessories, such as consumables or batteries, and depend on these components working together efficiently as an integrated system,” ST says.

“The NFC reader, which is placed inside the main unit, connects with the NFC tags included in the product peripherals. The small-sized tags can be powered via energy harvesting and can easily be integrated in electronic and non-electronic devices.”

“The Reader+Tag solution enhances and extends this technical interaction by enabling new features and use cases.”

Further details on how device makers can use the ST25 NFC Reader+Tag solution to add new functionality to their products is available on ST’s website.

Full details of the transceiver are in the press release below: