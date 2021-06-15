ST opens up new markets with affordable NFC transceiver

PARTNER NEWS: STMicroelectronics has introduced an NFC transceiver that lets consumer electronics and other device makers add NFC tag reading and card emulation mode capabilities to their products “at a highly competitive price”.
The ST25R3918 “enables use cases such as accessory identification for a wide range of applications including power tools and personal healthcare devices,” ST says.
“End customers can use their phones to interact easily with applications that utilise the ST25R3918, including using a simple tap to start apps on the phone.”
The new transceiver is part of the chip maker’s ST25 NFC Reader+Tag product line.
“Products that can benefit from ST’s Reader+Tag solution usually consist of a main unit and additional accessories, such as consumables or batteries, and depend on these components working together efficiently as an integrated system,” ST says.
“The NFC reader, which is placed inside the main unit, connects with the NFC tags included in the product peripherals. The small-sized tags can be powered via energy harvesting and can easily be integrated in electronic and non-electronic devices.”
“The Reader+Tag solution enhances and extends this technical interaction by enabling new features and use cases.”
Further details on how device makers can use the ST25 NFC Reader+Tag solution to add new functionality to their products is available on ST’s website.
Full details of the transceiver are in the press release below:
STMicroelectronics introduces cost-efficient NFC transceiver enabling new application areas and easing customer interaction
GENEVA, 15 June 2021: The ST25R3918 from STMicroelectronics is a multi-purpose NFC transceiver supporting passive peer-to-peer functionality and NFC card-emulation mode as well as NFC reader operation.
Delivering most of the functionality of the flagship ST25R3916 NFC reader at a highly competitive price, the ST25R3918 enables use cases such as accessory identification for a wide range of applications including power tools and personal healthcare devices where the ST25R3918 interacts seamlessly with ST25 tags. Its close relationship to the ST25R3916 simplifies hardware design and certification.
Supporting NFC-A and NFC-F card emulation, the ST25R3918 can be used as an NFC-A/B (ISO 14443A/B) card reader up to high bit rates, and as an NFC-V (ISO 15693) reader up to 53kbps, as well as ISO 18092 passive initiator and target. The card emulation mode allows support for the newest features available on mobile phones.
End customers can use their phones to interact easily with applications that utilise the ST25R3918, including using a simple tap to start apps on the phone. Device programming and simple NDEF data transfers are also permitted. In addition, users can leverage special stream and transparent modes of the analog front end (AFE) and framing system to implement other custom protocols in card-reader and card-emulation modes.
Combined with the reader mode, the ST25R3918 sports a feature set that allows scanning for tags nearby for tasks such as replaceable detection and parameter setting, or simply reading an access card. Moreover, the user can interact with the mobile phone while collecting valuable data on customer behavior and accessories used, which adds an additional stream of information for product development.
With high sensitivity and the added benefit of ST’s noise suppression receiver (NSR) technology, the ST25R3918 provides an extended and reliable read range and can be operated with output power around 0.5W in noisy and harsh environments.
The ST25R3918 also includes a low-power card-detection mode to scan for the presence of a card by measuring the amplitude or phase of the antenna signal. A low-power RC oscillator and wake-up timer automatically reactivates the ST25R3918 after a selected time period to check for the presence of a tag.
Additional features to maximise the performance and value from this transceiver include support for dynamic power output (DPO), which automatically controls the field strength to meet the required limits. On top of this, active wave shaping (AWS) smooths the waveform for better signal integrity.
The ST25R3918 operates from a wide power-supply voltage range of 2.6V–5.5V between -40°C and 85°C, and 2.4V-5.5V in the temperature range from -20°C to 85°C, with a peripheral-I/O voltage range of 1.65V-5.5V.
The ST25R3918 is available now, priced at $1.80 in quantities of 1,000 units.
For more information please go to https://www.st.com/st25r3918
