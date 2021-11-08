Ducati secures e-scooter with NFC

URBAN E-MOBILITY: Owners start the Ducati e-scooter by using an NFC-enabled contactless key or token

Italian vehicle manufacturer Ducati has launched an e-scooter that can only be started using an NFC-enabled contactless key.

The Pro-III e-scooter is the first in Ducati’s Urban e-Mobility range to use NFC technology that enables owners to switch on the scooter’s LED display and start the motor using a contactless key or token.

“The e-scooter is equipped with a token that allows you to start the scooter simply by bringing it close to the display, allowing the use of the vehicle only to the owner in possession of the chip,” Ducati says.

