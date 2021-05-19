Android 12 to add support for NFC and UWB digital keys

DIGITAL KEY: Android 12 will enable users to lock, unlock and start their vehicle from their smartphone

The next version of Android will include support for NFC and ultra wideband (UWB) digital car keys, enabling users to lock, unlock and start their vehicle from their mobile phone.

Google revealed that Android 12 will incorporate the digital key functionality at its Google I/O 2021 event where it also officially launched the Android 12 beta programme for developers.

“By using ultra wideband (UWB) technology, you won’t even have to take your phone out to use it as a car key. And for NFC-enabled car models, it’s as easy as tapping your phone on the car door to unlock it,” Google says.

“Since it’s all digital, you can also securely and remotely share your car key with friends and family if they need to borrow your car.”

A short video explains the digital key functionality alongside other Android 12’s other new features.

The digital key functionality is scheduled to roll out on selected Google Pixel and Samsung Galaxy phones later this year.

“We’re working with BMW and others to bring this to their upcoming cars,” Google adds.

