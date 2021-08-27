Abu Dhabi bank uses face recognition and NFC to let customers open an account remotely

SELFIE: ADIB’s remote account opening facility leverages the UAE’s face recognition system

Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank (ADIB) is enabling customers to open a new account remotely and without needing to visit a branch in person by taking a selfie, scanning their passport and tapping their Emirates ID card with an NFC-enabled device.

ADIB’s remote account opening service is available from its mobile banking app and uses the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Interior’s facial recognition system to match and verify a customer’s identity.

“To open an account, UAE residents can download the ADIB mobile application and follow the instructions by simply taking a personal photo, scanning the passport and tapping the Emirates ID card on the device for the app to read its data from the built-in chip using near field communication,” the bank explains.

“The tool will scan the user’s face, which will be matched against the ministry’s facial recognition system instantly. Upon successful matching, ADIB will send an SMS-OTP to the user’s registered mobile number for verification, after which the user may create his/her preferred credentials.”

A short video shows how the application process works.

