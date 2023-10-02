China lets foreign visitors use credit cards to fund a central bank digital currency wallet

DIGITAL YUAN: Foreign nationals can download the e-CNY app for Apple devices from the App Store

Tourists and other foreigners visiting China can now upload digital yuan to the country’s prototype central bank digital currency (CBDC) digital wallet using their Mastercard or Visa credit card.

Foreign nationals can download the updated digital yuan wallet for iOS devices from the App Store and for Android devices from the China-based Google Play platform via a virtual private network (VPN).

They can then create a personal wallet, preload it with digital yuan using their international credit card and use the CBDC to make purchases and other payments at outlets participating in China’s ongoing digital yuan trial programme.

Foreign nationals attending the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics were among the first to be able to trial making payments with the digital yuan using an app, a contactless wristband, a physical card or a hard wallet.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions