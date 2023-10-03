New guide explains how suppliers can work with NFCW to grow their business in 2024

A new guide to advertising, sponsorship and exhibition opportunities with NFCW and Contactless World Congress is now available.

The guide provides an overview of NFCW’s audience, explains how we work, and gives details and pricing on the options available to suppliers looking to grow their business in 2024.

NFCW is home to the world’s largest community of contactless technology buyers and suppliers, with more than 13,000 members located in 152+ countries — all actively interested in learning about new products and services and the latest trends in the market.

Opportunities to build your brand, share your news, generate leads and participate in our Contactless World Congress online event series are available to suit everyone from the smallest startup to the largest enterprise, the guide explains, with prices starting at just £895 (US$1,085).

Readers interested in learning more about working with NFCW to promote their business can download the guide from the NFCW Knowledge Centre or email [email protected] to find out more.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions