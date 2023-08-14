Icelandair to roll out reusable NFC bag tags for contactless aircrew luggage check-in

NFC BAG TAG: Aircrew will be able to transfer their flight details to the luggage tag via the airline’s crew app

Aircrew working for Icelandair will soon be able to transfer their flight details to a reusable electronic bag tag attached to their luggage by tapping their NFC smartphone on the device.

Once they have updated the relevant flight and baggage details in the airline’s crew app and transferred them to the programmable batteryless bag tag, crew members can check in without needing to print a paper tag and attach it to their bags.

“By replacing traditional paper tags with electronic bag tags, Icelandair allows its crew members to streamline check-in procedures, eliminate paper waste and optimize the overall crew travel experience,” Netherlands-based technology provider Bagtag says.

“Crew members can wirelessly transfer baggage information directly to the electronic tags via a secure connection using the Icelandair crew application.

“The electronic tags prominently display all relevant baggage ​information, including crew details, flight information and bag identification, ensuring a seamless and streamlined experience for the airline’s crew.”

Icelandair is the first airline to introduce the contactless baggage check-in technology for its crew members.

Qatar Airways introduced the NFC bag tags for contactless passenger luggage check-in in February.

Next: Visit the NFCW Expo to find new suppliers and solutions